Arlington Memorial Gardens host drive-by memorial for visitors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Arlington Memorial Gardens opened their gates Sunday morning to welcome visitors who paid their respects during the Memorial Day weekend.
It is a tribute, which started in 2015, that hits close to home for visitors and employees.
“My father served. The love of my life is a retired marine, so there is some personal meaning behind those flags for me, and why I was so willing to be a part of this,” Program and Development Coordinator, Lisa McClain said.
“The reason why I’m here is to salute my brothers and sisters from the service,” visitor Kelly McCracken said. “My brother did 40-years in the U.S. Marine Corps.”
The event has changed a bit this year. Flags used to be tagged with the names of area soldiers, but due to social distancing, organizers made it a drive-by memorial.
“Visitors are still permitted to come in, visit their loved ones, McClain said. “We encourage them to drive through the field of memories and just take a moment to reflect about what Memorial Day is really about."
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.