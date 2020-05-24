Gallatin High School graduating seniors take “victory lap” on Kentucky Speedway track

“Gallatin County Schools is honored to partner with the Kentucky Speedway. While there are many things that are beyond our control right now, Gallatin County Schools is committed to do everything we possibly can to ensure that our Class of 2020 graduates are acknowledged for their accomplishments. Kentucky Speedway has assisted with this endeavor and offered our graduates a once in a lifetime experience that make their untraditional graduation unforgettable. Through the years, Kentucky Speedway has supported our school district and students in many ways. However, providing the Class of 2020 with a final lap around the track to symbolize their final year of high school is truly remarkable. Gallatin County Schools, along with the Kentucky Speedway, wish the Class of 2020 the very best as they race off toward their next adventure.”