Gallatin High School graduating seniors take “victory lap” on Kentucky Speedway track

SPARTA, KY (FOX19) -Gallatin County High School senior graduates got to take a victory lap on the Kentucky Speedway track to celebrate their final year as high school students.
Students were able to ride on the 1.5 tri-oval track in Sparta, KY. Saturday afternoon before they take on the next chapter of their lives.
"We hope they stay on their desired track to see just how far they can go. From all of us at Kentucky Speedway – congratulations and best of luck,” Mark Simendinger, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Kentucky Speedway.
Gallatin County School officials said in a statement:
“Gallatin County Schools is honored to partner with the Kentucky Speedway. While there are many things that are beyond our control right now, Gallatin County Schools is committed to do everything we possibly can to ensure that our Class of 2020 graduates are acknowledged for their accomplishments. Kentucky Speedway has assisted with this endeavor and offered our graduates a once in a lifetime experience that make their untraditional graduation unforgettable. Through the years, Kentucky Speedway has supported our school district and students in many ways. However, providing the Class of 2020 with a final lap around the track to symbolize their final year of high school is truly remarkable. Gallatin County Schools, along with the Kentucky Speedway, wish the Class of 2020 the very best as they race off toward their next adventure.”
