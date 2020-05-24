Indiana: 487 new positive COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reports that there are 487 new positive COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths.
Health officials say 220,801 people were tested. Of that number, 14.2% tested positive, bringing the total number of positive cases to 31,376.
The total number of deaths is now at 1,824, health officials said.
In the FOX19 viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 162 cases, 21 deaths, 931 tests
- Fayette County: 63 cases, four deaths, 591 tests
- Franklin County: 106 cases, eight deaths, 369 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 109 tests
- Ripley County: 112 cases, six deaths, 813 tests
- Switzerland County: 19 cases, zero deaths, 223 tests
- Union County: eight cases, zero deaths, 147 tests
