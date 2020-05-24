Man arrested after person stabbed multiple times, police say

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he stabbed someone numerous times.
Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Florence Police Department officers arrived at an apartment on Center Street to investigate a possible stabbing.
Police say the investigation found the incident started when Matthew Egan, 40-years-old, reportedly assaulted his girlfriend.
Police say the girlfriend called a friend to help her leave the apartment after the assault.
When the friend got to the Center Street apartment, Egan punched and then stabbed them repeatedly in the back.
The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital and they are expected to fully recover, police say.
Florence Police say Egan is now in the Boone County Jail on assault charges.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.