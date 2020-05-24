Memorial Day rain and thunder chances

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The weather for the next several days looks much like the last several days.
Expect a few showers or some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Memorial Day looks warm and humid with high temps in the upper 80′s with the chance of rain and thunder.
Rain and some thunderstorm chances remain for most of the upcoming week, with afternoon high temps in the low 80′s through Thursday.
The weekend looks cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70′s.
