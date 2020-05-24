Nearly 32K COVID-19 reported in Ohio, almost 2,000 deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health confirmed Sunday that the state has nearly 32,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 2,000 deaths.
Health officials say there is now a total of 31,911 cases. This includes 2,134 probable cases.
Of the total amount of positive cases, 5,476 are hospitalized, health officials report.
Health officials say of those hospitalized, 1,438 are in the ICUs.
The data shows that 1,969 people have died due to the virus. This includes the 200 probable deaths.
