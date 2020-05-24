3 people shot, hospitalized after Boone County shooting, sheriff’s department says

BOONE CO., Ky. (FOX19) - Three people were shot Sunday afternoon on Rabbit Hash Road in Union, the sheriff’s department says.
According to Boone County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Philip Ridgell, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Rabbit Hash Road.
The sheriff’s department tells FOX19 NOW all three of the shooting victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The condition of these people is unknown right now, Lt. Ridgell says.
More details about this shooting on Rabbit Hash Road will be released later, according to Boone County Dispatch.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.