Public worship for Archdiocese of Cincinnati resumes Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After weeks of worship through online services, public worship at Catholic churches will resume Monday.
On Monday public masses will begin again after the Coronavirus pandemic forced the Archdiocese of Cincinnati to worship through a live stream.
As in-person worships begin again, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has implanted guidelines for the health and safety of those attending.
According to the Archdiocese, Catholics are not obligated to attend Sunday mass, but if you do, you must social distance.
Pastors will also regulate the number of people in a church at a time and will space people around to ensure social distancing.
If possible, people will pre-register so the church will have an expected attendance.
Here a few other guidelines from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati:
- Water will be removed from baptismal and holy water fonts.
- The gifts of bread and wine will be brought directly to the altar.
- There will be no shaking hands for the sign of peace.
Ministers of Holy Communion will use hand sanitizer and Holy Communion on the tongue is strongly discouraged, amongst other guidelines.
People attending mass are encouraged to wear a face mask, but the priest will not, and their homilies should be brief.
If collection baskets do not have a long handle, they will not be passed around but there could be a monitored collection point.
And children’s liturgy of the word will be suspended unless it can be done with social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.