Chase ends after suspect runs onto I-75 northbound, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A police chase around 4 p.m. ended when a man ran from a stolen vehicle and across I-75, police say.
According to the Cincinnati Police Department, as the man was being chased by officers he stopped the vehicle on southbound I-75.
The man got out of the vehicle and ran across the grass between lanes before going into northbound I-75 traffic, police say.
Officers say this man was arrested and loaded onto a stretcher before being taken to the hospital.
