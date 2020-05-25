Cincinnati Fringe Festival announces even bigger virtual lineup

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 17th annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival will be fully online says the Know Theatre team.
In the past, the Fringe Festival has operated as, “A 14-day celebration of theatre, art, music, film, dance, and everything between — that’s Kinda WEIRD," according to the festival’s website.
COVID-19 has moved the festival to the digital realm, but the show must go on, in addition to the primary lineup announced in April, the Know Theater team will be offering many more special events to viewers during its run from May 29 to June 13.
One of the many experiences in the primary lineup is the From PSOPHONIA Dance Company and AURA Contemporary Ensemble of Houston and their show, COLONY, which they describe as, “An exploration of our symbiotic relationship with honeybees.”
One of the recent, special events added to the festival is the OTRimprov Open Jam, which will be live streaming from June 1 at 9 p.m. and they say that the audience might even get a chance to participate in their show.
Tickets begin at $11 however, the festival does offer some free events, like the family-friendly event Alice in Neverland on June 6 at 1 p.m. where families will be able to search for the missing Peter Pan from home.
Another way to support Cincinnati arts is to order from Grainworks Brewing Company, Karrikin Spirits, or Revel Urban Winery, select “Kinda Weird Fringe Curbside Pickup” as the delivery option, and between noon and 2 p.m. on May 30 and June 6 pick up your order at the Know Theater; a small portion of the proceeds will be donated to the theater.
See the full lineup, event schedule and ticket prices for all Fringe programming at cincyfringe.com
