DeWine: Ohio isn’t ready to allow mass gatherings yet; Cedar Point not ready to reopen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor DeWine said that he doesn’t think Ohio is ready to have mass gatherings just yet.
DeWine made the comments during an interview on Meet The Press Sunday morning.
The Governor said that he doesn’t think Ohio is ready for mass gatherings.
“We are certainly not there yet,” said DeWine. “If you look at our data, our replication rate is 1 to 1, we are now reopening, and we got to see how this reopening this going.”
He also mentioned Cedar Point saying that, while his family loves to visit the famous theme park, it doesn’t seem like it is plausible to open back up just yet.
DeWine went on to say that he is hearing positive feedback in how Ohio is handling the first few phases or reopening.
On May 26, miniature golf courses, batting cages, and bowling alleys are allowed to reopen. On the same day skills training for all sports will also be allowed to continue business.
On June 1, catering and banquet halls will also be able to open.
