Reopening guidelines for Ohio gyms spell big changes for workout warriors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Local gyms are ready to reopen after state officials ordered them closed months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Tuesday, gyms and fitness centers in Ohio are permitted to welcome members again.
Lifetime Fitness, Crunch and Planet Fitness all have locations in the Tri-State. Videos released by the gyms tell members what they should expect upon returning.
Changes abound: added safety measures, frequent cleaning, social distancing, reservations, touchless check-in, employee masks and more.
The changes follow state guidelines issued for gyms and fitness centers in early May, guidelines that must be followed if the gyms wish to reopen.
In locker rooms, for example, every other or every third locker must be marked for non-use to enforce six-foot social distancing requirement.
Water fountains must be disabled, but no-touch bottle filling stations are allowed.
Exercise equipment must be set up to provide a six-foot radius between machines.
“People are looking for gyms that care about cleanliness," Kevin Kist told FOX19 NOW.
Kist owns RTS Barbell in Walnut Hills. His gym reopened Saturday after several Ohio gyms won a lawsuit against state officials.
The ruling said Ohio can’t impose penalties on gyms for being open as long as they follow safety guidelines.
Kist expects a “good energy” as his members return.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We’re prepared and we’re happy to be back.”
