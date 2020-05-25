Hoosiers 80 or older account for more than half of state’s total coronavirus deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Hoosiers 80 and older continue to account for the highest percentage of coronavirus deaths in the state based on data from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
According to the ISDH, this age group now makes up 51% of the overall deaths in Indiana.
The ISDH reports an additional eight deaths from the coronavirus on Monday.
These recent deaths bring the total number of Hoosiers who have died from the coronavirus to 1,832.
Despite having the highest percentage of deaths for any age group, Hoosiers 80 and older are the second least tested demographic with 6.4%.
The only age group with a lower percentage of the state’s total coronavirus tests are Hoosiers 19-years-old or younger, according to the ISDH.
To date, 226,251 tests have been done in Indiana.
Of those tests, the ISDH says 14% percent have come back positive for the coronavirus.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now at 31,715, the state health department reports.
354 new cases were reported by the ISDH on Monday.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths, tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 162 cases, 21 deaths, 976 tests
- Fayette County: 65 cases, four deaths, 604 tests
- Franklin County: 106 cases, eight deaths, 374 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 113 tests
- Ripley County: 112 cases, six deaths, 841 tests
- Switzerland County: 19 cases, zero deaths, 228 tests
- Union County: eight cases, zero deaths, 148 tests
On May 22, Indiana started its third stage of reopening the economy.
Stage three allows for:
- Social gatherings of up to 100 people.
- Restaurant dining rooms remain open at 50% capacity.
- Retail stores, malls open at 75% capacity.
- Raceways can begin competition with no spectators.
- State park inns can reopen.
- Youth summer day camps may begin June 1.
- Gyms, YMCAs, fitness studios can open with restrictions.
- Community pools, campgrounds can open.
- Recreational sports practices can start if they follow guidelines.
- Contact sports [football and lacrosse] are prohibited
- Baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis facilities may open.
