Local ministry hosts annual hunger walk virtually along with Freestore Foodbank

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A local neighborhood ministry, in conjunction with the Freestore Foodbank, will be hosting, their annual fundraiser online due to the social distancing guidelines.
CAIN is a food pantry that offers a wide selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, and protein. It is a partner agency to the Freestore Foodbank, and they have been a part of the Hunger Walk since its inception.
In 2019, CAIN raised over $25,000 through the Hunger Walk. This year, CAIN is hoping to raise $38,000.
There has been an incredible surge in food instability. In April, CAIN has seen a 357% increase in new pantry guests and a 75% increase in total pantry visits.
The Freestore Foodbank looks forward to working with CAIN and is excited to have them participate in the Hunger Walk again.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.