Memorial Day events to see while social distancing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Several areas throughout Cincinnati will honoring the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while servicing our country.
Memorial Day will be celebrated differently this year due to social distancing.
The Village Police and Fire Departments plan to parade through Mariemont starting at 10 a.m. at the municipal building.
Here is the parade route:
- From the municipal building the parade will move through the town square north on Miami Road. and proceed to Rowan Hills Drive to Hiawatha and around Rembold Avenue.
- From there, the parade will travel west on Wooster Pike and proceed to Plainville, Chestnut and Beech Streets continuing across Wooster to loop around Park Lane and the Homewood onto Settle.
- Finally, the parade will continue eastward on Wooster to Crystal Springs and around the Bluff, loop around Center Street and continue on the Bluff into Mariemont Avenue/Mt. Vernon.
- It will conclude on the southern part of Petoskey and then follow Wooster back to the municipal building.
Each branch of the military will be represented with flags displayed on the parade vehicles.
People are encouraged to watch from their front lawns or driveways, but to remember to stay six feet away from each other.
Families are also welcome to come to Arlington Memorial Gardens and drive through their Field of Memories Flag Tribute.
Gates open at 8 a.m. and visitors are welcome until 8 p.m.
In Fairfield, the city police and fire will be driving by the homes of veterans as well as Goldstar families.
A closed ceremony with the Honor Guard will broadcast live around 11 a.m. on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
The Cincinnati Warbirds are also scheduled for flyovers between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
