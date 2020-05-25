More businesses open on Memorial Day in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - More businesses in Kentucky are allowed to reopen on Memorial Day, based upon orders from Gov. Andy Beshear.
Barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses, and similar services may reopen on May 25.
Restaurants in Kentucky are now open but with only 33% indoor capacity and outdoor seating.
“This allows restaurants to be open for Memorial Day weekend, but please be careful,” Beshear said.
On June 1, campgrounds - both public and private - may reopen.
Child care, with reduced capacity, may reopen on June 15.
Beshear says Phase 3 of the state’s reopening is coming July 1 with bars (with limitations) and gatherings up to 50 people allowed.
As of May 23, nearly 170,000 people in Kentucky had been tested for COVID-19.
8,571 tested positive for the virus and 391 people have died.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.