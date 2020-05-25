New coronavirus cases, deaths below Ohio’s 21-day average, ODH reports

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health uses four key indicators (cases, deaths, hospitalizations, ICU admissions) to track the coronavirus daily. On Monday, all four were below the 21-day average.
The number of cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions reported on Monday by the ODH were all below the daily average for the past three weeks.
Here are the daily averages for the four key indicators over the past 21 days from the ODH:
- Cases - 572 per day
- Deaths - 44 per day
- Hospitalizations - 81 per day
- ICU Admissions - 17 per day
The number of new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions reported for Monday are below the daily averages:
- Cases - 566 reported on Monday
- Deaths - 18 reported on Monday
- Hospitalizations - 35 reported on Monday
- ICU Admissions - Five reported on Monday
Overall, ODH says there have been a total of 32,477 coronavirus cases and 1,987 deaths in the state.
