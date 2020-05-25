Police searching for missing child at Adams County lake resort

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Law enforcement crews are actively searching for a 5-year-old boy at Mineral Springs Lake Resort.
The resort is located on Blue Gill Road in Peebles, Ohio.
Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers says the boy was last seen around 5:10 p.m. Monday. Crews are still searching four hours later.
His name is Cameron Waters, police say. He has green eyes, blonde hair, is 3′ tall and 45 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark cargo shorts and no shirt.
Rogers provided the following image of the boy.
Numerous police crews have been called in from surrounding counties, according to Rogers.
We will continue to update this developing story with more information as it becomes available.
