Public Library of Cincinnati, Hamilton County to begin drive-thru, curbside service this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Public libraries in the city and Hamilton County will begin to offer drive-thru or curbside services this week.
Starting Tuesday, The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County says five of its locations will begin offering drive-thru services:
- Covedale
- Downtown Main Library
- Groesbeck
- Harrison
- Reading
The drive-thru service at the above locations will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday while going from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Symmes will not have a drive-thru but instead will have curbside pickup starting Tuesday, according to the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.
The Blue Ash and Loveland locations will begin to offer curbside pickup on Thursday, The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County says.
Curbside pickup hours at these two locations will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday then from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Starting June 1, these locations will begin to offer curbside services:
- Anderson
- Clifton
- Green Township
- North Central
- Walnut Hills
The hours of service at these five locations will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, Friday and Saturday hours of service will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Materials that are currently checked out will not be accepted for returns and due dates have been extended, The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County says.
In the next two to three weeks, the library says customers will be contacted to schedule appointments to pick up current materials on hold.
According to the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, curbside services will become available at more locations throughout June.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.