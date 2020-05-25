Warm, humid weather to continue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The inevitable afternoon showers and thunderstorms on a warm and humid day in the Ohio River Valley will diminish and end this evening as the air cools after sunset.
More shower activity of this nature is in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday a cold front will pass through the FOX19 NOW viewing area and bring the chance of strong thunderstorms followed by cooler weather for the coming weekend.
All weather models that forecast two weeks ahead agree that summer-like weather will continue next week.
