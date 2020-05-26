BMVs reopen in Ohio: Here’s why you shouldn’t rush right out

LEBANON (FOX19) - Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles reopened their doors across the state Tuesday morning for the first time since they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At least one local location had a long line right away.
We received a picture showing a large crowd at Lebanon’s BMV just before 8 a.m.
But state official say you don’t have to rush to your BMV to renew expired licenses.
In fact, they are encouraging Ohioans not to immediately go to license agencies.
Licenses that expired after March 9 are still valid until 90 days after the state of emergency ends, or December 1, whichever comes first.
Many services like registration renewal also can be done on the BMV’s website at bmv.ohio.gov
That includes:
- Reinstatement requirement fees
- Vehicle registration
- Check availability of specialty plates
- Driving records
- Change of address
- Register to become an organ donor
- Fleet and power of attorney services
- Check status of registration
- Next of Kin
If you want to physically go to the BMV, you can check in online, reserve a spot and have a four-hour window to arrive without physically waiting in the BMV office.
Once you arrive, check in at a self-service kiosk and claim your spot in line.
State officials say this should help try to keep lines down.
