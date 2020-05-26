Coronavirus cases in Indiana surpass 32k total

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reports the state now has a total of 32,078 coronavirus cases.
Indiana has conducted 230,749 coronavirus tests, which means 13.9% percent of those have come back positive for the virus, the ISDH says.
The Hoosier State had an additional 373 positive cases reported on Tuesday, according to the ISDH.
The state health department also reports 18 more deaths on Tuesday.
In total, the ISDH says 1,850 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths, tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 164 cases, 21 deaths, 1,002 tests
- Fayette County: 68 cases, four deaths, 634 tests
- Franklin County: 106 cases, eight deaths, 379 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 116 tests
- Ripley County: 112 cases, six deaths, 868 tests
- Switzerland County: 19 cases, zero deaths, 235 tests
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths, 150 tests
Gov. Eric Holcomb will not hold a news conference on Tuesday.
The governor will hold one on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. EST to update Hoosiers on the latest coronavirus information.
