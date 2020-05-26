Coroner: Body of kayaker recovered from Warren County creek

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP - (FOX19) - An autopsy will be held Tuesday on a Springboro woman whose body was recovered from Twin Creek in Warren County following a search for a missing kayaker, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
Kathleen M. Lewis, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday, said Doyle Burke, the coroner’s chief investigator.
Lewis was missing just over 24 hours.
She was unaccounted for starting about 2 p.m. Sunday when ODNR said a kayak with one paddler on board capsized after hitting a tree.
ODNR, Franklin Township Fire Department, Joint Emergency Medical Services, and Christian Aid Ministries assisted in the recovery.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing, according to ODNR.
