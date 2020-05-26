CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilperson David Mann says he is running for mayor in 2021.
In a letter to donors provided to FOX19 NOW, Mann says he is motivated to run in part by the pandemic.
“For a lot of reasons, including the human and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic, I think my experience and leadership qualities are particularly suited, maybe uniquely suited, to the challenges we face just now at City Hall and in the broader community,” Mann wrote.
The full letter is included at the end of this article.
Mann confirmed his candidacy to FOX19 NOW by text message Tuesday afternoon.
The term-limited Democrat filed campaign paperwork for the run and formed an exploratory committee to raise money for the race in February.
Previously Mann, now 81, served on city council from 1974-92. He returned to council upon his reelection in 2013.
He served one term as representative for Ohio’s 1st congressional district before losing to Republican Steve Chabot in 1994.
He also served as mayor of Cincinnati from 1980-82 and again in 1991.
Mann most recently came in second to Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld during the city’s 2017 council election, netting 35,789 votes to his Democratic counterpart’s 39,815, according to ballotpedia.
Sittenfeld has also been ramping up to run for mayor.
According to Mann’s city profile page, he currently practices civil rights and discrimination law with his son, Michael, at their firm Mann & Mann.
