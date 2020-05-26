Health officials investigate several COVID-19 cases among Miami U students

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County General Health District (BCGHD) is investigating several COVID-19 cases among Miami University students with links to off-campus social gatherings in Oxford.
Health officials said it happened from May 8 – 16 and are contacting anyone believed to have been in close contact with an infected individual.
“We want everyone potentially exposed to be aware so they can self-monitor and get tested quickly to reduce potential further spread. Should you receive a call from the Health District, we encourage your complete cooperation,” Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer said in a news release.
They are asking anyone who was at off-campus social gatherings in Oxford between that time period to self monitor for fever or COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from your last day in Oxford.
If you develop a fever or any symptoms, call your healthcare provider or an emergency room for instructions.
Miami University released a notice and statement Friday evening to students, parents and local organizations.
“Having an existing partnership with Miami University has been extremely helpful to our investigation. They have been supportive and collaborative during this entire process,” said Bailer.
Anyone with a potential exposure is asked to stay home and limit time with family, friends and roommates.
Ohioans can call the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 hotline with any questions
The call center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-833-4-ASKODH (1-833-427-5634).
