Here’s what’s reopening in Ohio on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio will almost be completely open by the end of the week.
By the end of the week, 95 percent of the state’s economy will be up and running.
Here’s what to expect to reopen on Tuesday, which is one of the biggest days.
Public and club pools will open Tuesday, May 26:
Cities and towns that decided to open up the pool this year will have to abide by social distancing guidelines when they reopen.
There will be barriers to abide by those guidelines.
There will be limited use of the locker rooms and restrooms. That includes showers as well.
Employees will also wear masks.
Gyms and fitness centers will open Tuesday, May 26:
- Employees will abide by social distancing guidelines
- Some Employees will wear masks
- Locker rooms will be spaced apart
- Restrooms will have limited access, and only a specific number of people can use them at one time
To read the full guidelines and what you may see at gyms and fitness centers, click here.
Ohio BMV’s will open Tuesday, May 26:
BMV’s will also be back open as well, but if you have an expired license or plates, you will have 90 days to get them renewed.
To read the full guidelines and what you may see at Ohio BMV’s click here.
Mini golf, batting cages, and bowling alleys will also open on Tuesday, May 26.
"We’re excited,” said Chris Heinebrodt, the Associate General Manager of Swings-N-Things Fun Park in North Olmstead. “We’re ready, we’re thrilled to go.”
The indoor arcade and bumper cars will remain closed, while the park’s homemade ice cream is already open for walk-up service.
“We’re part of the community’s routine. People have been coming here for 35 years,” Heinebrodt said. “We want to bring people back out, even if it’s just for some ice cream or a round of putt putt, it’s time for people to come back out.”
“There’s going to be no making up for the part that’s already gone but we are ready to get going with everything else just as soon as possible and make the most out of what’s left of the summer,” he added.
Non-contact sports are allowed to resume on Tuesday, May 26:
- There will be a no-touch rule in place
- Anyone present at a game will need to adhere to social distancing guidelines
- Teams must check participants temperatures daily
- All equipment related to the activity has to be sanitized before and after
Here is what you can expect to open later this week.
Daycares and childcare facilities are allowed to reopen on Sunday, May 31:
- Child care providers must operate under reduced staff to child ratios and maximum group size limitations at all times
- Child care providers must ensure that children wash their hands upon entering their classrooms. This may require providers to assist children with handwashing
- Child care providers may use temporary walls to divide a room into smaller spaces to serve multiple groups, under limited circumstances
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.