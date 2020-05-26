Humidity, hot air, & Thunderstorm chances continue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While the last several days have not been washouts, we do look at continued afternoon storm chances. Warm and humid air will continue over the FOX19 NOW viewing area for a few more days but a cold front will arrive Friday and usher in much less humid and cooler air for the weekend. With the cooler air comes a dry weekend. However, we may see a few stronger thunderstorms on Friday before the stable air arrives.