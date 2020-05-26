Indiana DNR saves intoxicated man floating down flooded Blue River on raft

Indiana DNR saves intoxicated man floating down flooded Blue River on raft
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office saved a man’s life before going over the Milltown Dam over the weekend. (Source: Indiana DNR - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt | May 26, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 6:36 AM

MILLTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office saved a man’s life before going over the Milltown Dam over the weekend.

Indiana DNR posted on Facebook that an intoxicated man had passed out on a raft with a bottle of rum in his lap. The man had floated seven miles down the flooded Blue River.

Indiana DNR posted on Facebook that an intoxicated man had passed out on a raft with a bottle of rum in his lap.
Indiana DNR posted on Facebook that an intoxicated man had passed out on a raft with a bottle of rum in his lap. (Source: Indiana DNR - Facebook)

Officers attempted to wake the man up by shouting and blowing a whistle from the bank. They ended up having to launch a boat and set up a tag line to prevent him from going over the Milltown Dam.

The man was later spotted by a Crawford County Deputy washed ashore a couple miles above the dam.
The man was later spotted by a Crawford County Deputy washed ashore a couple miles above the dam. (Source: Indiana DNR - Facebook)

The man was later spotted by a Crawford County Deputy washed ashore a couple miles above the dam.

Following a medical evaluation, the man was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.