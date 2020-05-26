Indiana DNR saves intoxicated man floating down flooded Blue River on raft

MILLTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office saved a man’s life before going over the Milltown Dam over the weekend.
Indiana DNR posted on Facebook that an intoxicated man had passed out on a raft with a bottle of rum in his lap. The man had floated seven miles down the flooded Blue River.
Officers attempted to wake the man up by shouting and blowing a whistle from the bank. They ended up having to launch a boat and set up a tag line to prevent him from going over the Milltown Dam.
The man was later spotted by a Crawford County Deputy washed ashore a couple miles above the dam.
Following a medical evaluation, the man was arrested without incident.
