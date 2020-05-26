Covington restaurants back in full swing after reopening

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky restaurants opened their doors on Friday just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, and some owners say business has been booming.
Over the past four days diners filled the seats outside of Agave & Rye in Covington, taking in good food surrounded by family and friends for the first time in months.
The management says it's as if they never missed a beat.
“We had a fabulous reopening, and it almost felt like a grand reopening actually. We were really busy and enjoyed seeing some of our regular customers that really missed us,” Brand Manager for Agave & Rye Rachel Miller said.
In Kentucky, restaurants are able to have unlimited outdoor seating, but indoor seating must be limited to 33 percent capacity.
Miller says the restaurants have also taken extra measures to keep patrons safe.
“We’ve done away with any kinds of community utensils. There’s nothing on the tables. We have disposable menus now so that they can be discarded after each use,” said Miller.
They also hired a so-called ‘sanitation ninja’ to keep all high-touch areas cleaned.
Down the street, Libby’s Southern Comfort opened their doors for the first time on Tuesday.
“I think the best part is having a lot of the employees back that haven’t been here. We’re just hoping to get back to business,” said owner Brad Wainscott.
A couple dining at Libby’s Southern Comfort, celebrating their 20 anniversary, was happy to be back at one of their favorite spots.
“We were actually hoping we would get to celebrate by going on a trip somewhere, and so we’re really grateful to Libby’s to be here tonight to enjoy great food and seeing people just living their lives in the normal way,” said Leeann Foltz.
Agave & Rye is not requiring any reservations. It’s mostly on a first come first serve basis.
However, some restaurants are asking guest to make a reservation, so if you are planning to eat out soon, call ahead.
