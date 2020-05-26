Lawsuit alleging Cincinnati FBI agent violated ex-cop’s rights mirrors Michael Flynn case: court docs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A lawsuit in federal court alleging misconduct against a Cincinnati FBI agent mirrors the way our nation’s principal federal law enforcement agency handled the Michael Flynn investigation, newly filed court records state.
“A government agency takes on the character of its senior leadership. Where abuses of power occur at the top, common sense and human experience leads to the regrettable conclusion that such corruption is liable to permeate the entire organization," Cincinnati attorney Robert Croskey wrote in documents filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.
FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review of possible misconduct in the investigation of Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser.
The bureau announced last week the after-action review will examine whether any employees engaged in misconduct during the course of the investigation and evaluate whether any improvements in FBI policies and procedures need to be made.
That’s precisely what needs to occur now in the Cincinnati case, says Croskery, who represents a former Cincinnati police officer who filed the lawsuit as he fights to get his job back.
“I think the FBI is the most powerful and used to be the most respected law enforcement investigative organization in the world,” he said Monday. “For that to continue to be true, they have to continue to enforce the highest standards of ethics and conduct and protect the rights of citizens. They should look into it and make sure it doesn’t happen again."
Croskery represents Jason Cotterman, 43, of southern Ohio who recently sued Cincinnati FBI Agent Matt DeBlauw, among others, alleging the agent violated his Constitutional rights, “improperly” obtained his military medical records and “improperly” turned them over to a Cincinnati police internal investigator, Michele Longworth.
Cotterman’s lawsuit also names Longworth and is seeking a so-called Bivens action against DeBlauw. Bivens is named after a 1971 Supreme Court decision that allowed people to sue federal officers for damages in federal court for violating the U.S. Constitution.
The suit was originally filed in 2017 against the city of Cincinnati, Police Chief Eliot Isaac and two unnamed John Does. It has since been amended to identify the John Does as the FBI agent and Cincinnati police officer.
Cotterman alleges in his suit the city retaliated against him by maliciously investigating and prosecuting him because he failed to cite an off-duty fellow Cincinnati police officer involved in a car accident in March 2015, charges he calls “politically motivated, grossly unfair and frivolous."
He was acquitted in 2016.
Shortly after, Cotterman’s suit alleges, the city pushed him out of the department by “improperly obtaining” and using his “ancient military medical records." The records were turned over to the police psychologist who used them to decide he was unfit for duty, leading to his administrative discharge through a medical separation.
Last year, after several current and former police and city officials were questioned under oath during depositions in the case, Cotterman amended his lawsuit to name the two “John Does" he and his attorney now allege “aided and abetted” in the violation of his civil rights.
Longworth, the suit contends, did not provide any documentation to the FBI to support her request for information and did not use a subpoena, a warrant or authorization from Cotterman.
She then turned “the illicitly received records” over to the city and CPD, who “used them to trump up a reason to administratively discharge” Cotterman from the Cincinnati Police Department in 2016, according to the court documents.
The case now, Croskery wrote in court records filed last week, “regretfully, reflects what happens at a lower level when an agency’s top leadership is capable of meretricious conduct that violates the fundamental rights of American citizens; the same contempt for the Constitutional rights and disregard for procedures designed to safeguard targeted individuals has apparently taken place in regard to Special Agent DeBlauw’s conduct towards ... Cotterman.”
He also wrote this case “presents an issue of vital importance to the freedom of this nation: ‘Is there a cognizable cause of action when a Police Department teams up with the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to spy on an American citizen, surreptitiously obtain his private records absent his permission or a subpoena, and secretly distribute them throughout the department without the knowledge of the citizen to permanently deprive him of property and injure his reputation?’ The answer is a resounding “NO!” in spite of Defendants’ efforts to obfuscate and muddy a clear abuse of power.”
City attorneys and federal officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio have both asked the judge to throw the case out, court records show.
The feds’ motion for dismissal was submitted by the recently President Donald Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David DeVillers and DeBlauw’s attorney, U.S. Attorney William B. King II.
They contend Bivens does not extend to alleged constitutional violations of the right to privacy involving dissemination of military medical records “because the Privacy Act provides a meaningful remedy.”
“Bivens claim, if permitted by this Court, would permit substantial and unwarranted intrusion by litigants into the investigative functions of the criminal justice system,” the feds’ response reads.
"Nor is there any shortage of investigative targets who would stand to gain a strategic advantage in pending investigations by bringing a case or threatening to bring such an action—to distract or impede proper investigations. The volume of complaints that could be brought under this sort of Bivens theory would have the potential of creating an unusual “burden and demand” that “might well prevent” federal agents “from devoting the time and effort required for the proper discharge of their duties.”
The feds’ motion to dismiss also says expanding Bivens to cover this allegation “would have a chilling effect on law enforcement officers and would flood the federal courts with constitutional damage claims by the many criminal defendants who leave the criminal process convinced that they have been prosecuted and convicted unfairly.”
Cotterman’s attorney, is asking the judge to allow the case to proceed with oral arguments. He tells FOX19 NOW they want a jury trial.
Along with his court filings last week, Cotterman’s attorney also submitted what he says is evidence to back up their case: more than a dozen depositions of former and current Cincinnati police and city officials.
The sworn statements depict, among many things, according to court records, a culture within the Cincinnati Police Department of “hostility and favoritism” and “lack of supervision by a chief using a ‘shadow’ chain of command."
Among those who gave sworn testimony:
- Jeffrey Blackwell: The police chief when Cotterman was criminally charged was fired a few months later in September 2015 due to unprecedented low morale in the department and the general sentiment within it that his leadership style created a work environment of hostility and retaliation, then-City Manager Harry Black wrote in a memo. The city quietly paid Blackwell a $255,000 settlement a year later and changed his termination to resignation.
- Eliot Isaac: Cincinnati’s police chief now and when Cotterman was medically separated. Isaac and Black are among those named in a separate federal lawsuit that also alleges retaliation, filed by Cincinnati Police Captain Jeff Butler (who was deposed too and recently retired)
- David Bailey: The former assistant police chief Black forced out with a total $600,000 settlement package in March 2018 after a copy of the police department’s draft audit on police overtime was leaked to the media.
- Black: He resigned under the threat of being fired in April 2018 in the fallout over Bailey’s ouster and then the death that month of 16-year-old Kyle Plush, underscoring longtime problems with the city’s 911 center. With his severance and a settlement after threatening to sue the city, Black left with more than $600,000.
Cotterman’s attorney also has filed the deposition of the police psychologist, Dr. James Daum. Part of it already has been sealed by the judge at Croskery’s request.
Cotterman served in the U.S. Marines for two stints, the first from December 1995 and the second from May 1998 to June 2000, court records show. He received an honorable discharge and was hired by Cincinnati police in 2003.
During the second stint in the Marines, however, “Cotterman went through a traumatizing, embarrassing experience that made him want to leave the Corps after he had served honorably for two years and had been promoted twice, to Lance Corporal. The incident was too embarrassing to him to discuss at that time," his lawyer wrote in court records.
Details of that are in the police psychologist’s deposition that the judge has now sealed.
“A good portion of this case centers around the FBI and the Cincinnati Police Department obtaining and disseminating (Cotterman’s) military medical information and service records. These medical records contain extremely sensitive and embarrassing information to Plaintiff," Croskery wrote the judge in his request to have the records sealed.
"The records containing the extremely sensitive and embarrassing information also played a role in terminating ... Cotterman. This information was also mentioned in several of the psychological reports written by the Psychologists/Psychiatrists.”
In a 2017 interview, Croskery said the records include details about a “very traumatic hazing incident” that occurred to Cotterman while he was a U.S. Marine.
Both the U.S. Department of Military Affairs VA Records Management and Center and the National Personnel Records Center have sent Cotterman letters stating they did not turn the records over to any outside inquiries.
Spokesmen for the FBI in both Cincinnati and Washington, D.C. have repeatedly told us they do not discuss litigation and personnel issues.
They reiterated that Monday when we sought comment over the newly filed court records in the case.
“Per policy, we still cannot comment on personnel matters,” responded Sutton Roach from the FBI’s National Press Office.
“As previously stated, we cannot comment on pending civil legal matters or personnel issues,” said Todd Lindgren with the FBI in Cincinnati.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio also has not commented, and neither has the Justice Department in Washington D.C. Earlier this month, we asked for but did not receive interviews with Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Wray.
We also have repeatedly asked FBI offices in Washington and Cincinnati for DeBlauw’s work status and current assignment, but no one is saying. It’s not clear if he continues to work in the Cincinnati office or if he is elsewhere now.
Federal officials in Washington declined to release his personnel file, telling us last year it was not public record.
DeBlauw was the lead FBI agent on the Cincinnati office’s recent high profile case against Newtown businessman Doug Evans, owner of Evans Landscaping.
A jury last year convicted Evans of minoring contracting fraud that got Evans Landscaping millions in state and city demotion jobs.
Doug Evans was sentenced to 21-months in prison. A federal judge agreed to delay his prison reporting date from April until July at the request of his attorney over concerns his poor health could put him at risk of getting COVID-19.
Spokesmen for the city and Cincinnati police also have repeatedly told FOX19 NOW they do not comment litigation, including this case the last time we checked.
In light of the newly-filed court records, we checked with them again Monday but did not hear back. We will update this story if we do.
At last check, Longworth still works in the police department’s Internal Investigation Section.
We reached out to two police union attorneys on her behalf and will update this story if we hear back.
Longworth maintained in her deposition she sought “military records,” not medical records, and that’s what she received from DeBlauw as she investigated whether Cotterman would follow through on threats to other members of the police department he wrote in text messages with a colleague who also was charged in connection with the off-duty crash.
The messages included: “I’m worried I’m going to kill someone," “Maybe I will strap on my machete at roll call," police records show.
Cotterman and his attorney have told us they were joking and venting frustrations at being accused of crimes they didn’t commit, and the judge in the case agreed during the trial. He was never charged in connection with making any alleged threats.
Cotterman also has told us in a previous interview he unsuccessfully tried to commit suicide in the fall of 2015, after he was charged but before he was acquitted.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.