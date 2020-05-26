Man arrested for 2014 murder of woman gunned down in OTR, CPD says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A six-year-long investigation into a woman’s death in Over-the-Rhine has now resulted in an arrest, police say.
Mark Cephas, 26, was arrested on Tuesday for the 2014 murder of Jessica Revelee, according to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).
In the early morning hours of Jan. 9, 2014, the 24-year-old Revelee was found in the middle of West McMicken Street with a gunshot wound to the head.
She was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived, CPD says.
Earlier this year, Revelee’s family spoke to FOX19 NOW to make a plea for more information surrounding her previously unsolved murder.
Days before her death, Revelee told her family she was scared because she was worried someone was after her.
“There was guys out here that didn’t like her stopping any of their stuff and getting some of her friends off the streets,” Revelee’s sister, Laura Stiver, explained.
Police say someone inside a vehicle aimed a gun at Revelee and killed her on West McMicken Street.
Stiver told FOX19 NOW her sister was a sweetheart who had battled addiction but fought through her own struggles to help lead others away from a life of drugs and prostitution.
“There’s been quite a few [women] that have told me ‘If it wasn’t for Jess, I don’t know where I’d be,'” Stiver said.
In the interview with FOX19 NOW in January of 2020, Stiver said Revelee deserves justice and the person behind her death needs to be brought to justice.
On Tuesday, after more than six-years of investigating, police arrested Mark Cephas for aggravated murder.
