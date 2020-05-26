Matthew 25: Ministries handing out COVID-19 supplies at Blue Ash location

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - People who are in need of COVID-19 supplies will be able to get them from Matthew 25: Ministries in Blue Ash.
The COVID-19 supply kits will include hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and cough drops as well as food from Arby’s, provided by Brandicorp.
Matthew 25 says they are hoping to promote personal and public safety by offering supplies to help keep individuals and the community safer.
The kits will be available on May 27 and May 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In accordance with social distancing protocol, individuals will be asked to stay in their vehicles, pull up to the distribution station, pop their trunk and the supplies will be placed in.
Up to 1,000 people per day can drive up to get supplies but there will be a limit of two kits per car.
The ministry says it wants to ensure that the first responders, hospitals, healthcare providers, public service agencies, other organizations, and businesses they work with have the supplies needed to keep their employees and the general public protected from COVID-19.
Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, credit card and online donations for ongoing disaster aid and humanitarian relief programs. Donate online at m25m.org or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.
