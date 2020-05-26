$1.7 million federal COVID-19 relief grant to assist older Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) announced Tuesday it received a $1.7 million federal grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The grant will be used to support seniors with their health, safety, and independence all of which have been deeply affected by COVID-19 says the department.
“This grant will improve our ability to provide needed resources to Ohio’s seniors during this pandemic,” Governor Mike DeWine said.
The ODA says that they and the state’s 12 area agencies on aging will utilize the grant to:
- Rapidly assess the needs of older adults, available services, and the workforce available to deliver those services;
- Enhance accessibility – including virtual access – of services across Ohio; and
- Fight social isolation by connecting with older adults and referring them to available services.
“As we take on this public health emergency, I am deeply grateful for this federal grant and for the continued commitment of Ohio’s aging network to older Ohioans,” Ursel McElroy, director of the ODA, said.
The unprecedented $2 trillion CARES act, introduced in March by Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell and passed unanimously by the Senate, financially supports individuals, businesses, local governments, and public health administrations with some of the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The department says that this grant will allow Ohio’s Aging and Disability Resource Centers to add capacity, possibly extending hours of operations, allowing for access to more providers and resources, and a larger capacity for direct support for people who may be needing assistance for the first time.
