Only a few showers and small thunderstorms this evening, overnight and tomorrow.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Showers and light thunderstorms will pop up in only a few spots this evening, overnight and tomorrow.
Warm and humid air will continue over the FOX19 NOW viewing area for a few more days but a cold front will arrive Friday and usher in much less humid and cooler air for the weekend. With the cooler air comes a dry weekend.
Morning low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s in a few areas Sunday morning and in most areas Monday morning. If that is your ideal weather, I am sorry to say that temperatures will snap right back to warmer than normal next week starting Tuesday.
