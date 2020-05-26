Overnight Update - Warm and Muggy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today’s high temperature was 87° and tomorrow will be just a bit cooler because of cloud cover. Humidity be just as high as today.
Showers and light thunderstorms will pop up in only a few spots overnight and during the day on Wednesday. Wednesday evening is prime time for thunderstorm and shower development.
Warm and humid air will continue over the FOX19 NOW viewing area for a few more days but a cold front will arrive Friday and usher in much less humid and cooler air for the weekend. With the cooler air comes a dry weekend.
Morning low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s in a few areas Sunday morning and in most areas Monday morning.
If that is your ideal weather, I am sorry to say that temperatures will snap right back to warmer than normal next week starting Tuesday.
