Man arrested for murder in President’s Day shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have made an arrest for the February murder of a man in the West End.
Mister Williams, 24, was shot around 12:55 p.m. on February 17 in the 600 block of Wade Street near Laurel Park. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and died there, police say.
CPD Capt. Maurice Robinson said at the time the President’s Day holiday was a “saving grace" because children were not around during the time of the shooting.
Tuesday night, CPD announced the arrest of Ricardo Maxwell, 27, on a murder warrant for Williams’s death.
The arrest was reportedly made with the assistance of US Marshalls.
Maxwell is currently at the Franklin County Jail awaiting extradition, police say.
