‘Shock’ probation denied in case of NKY visitors bureau official convicted of theft

“The entire board and staff of meetNKY would first like to thank and recognize the job done by the Covington Police Department and Commonwealth’s Attorney office in prosecuting this crime. The past year for meetNKY has been very tumultuous and challenging dealing with the betrayal and crime of a long time employee. The organization has continued to enhance its internal controls to further the mission of meetNKY.While dealing with the sad outcomes of this crime, the bureau has also stayed laser focused on our mission of providing a measurable economic impact on the Northern Kentucky economy, providing best of class services for visitors to our region and celebrating another record breaking year of results in our three counties.”