SWAT standoff keeps NKY residents indoors

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a SWAT standoff in a northern Kentucky community Monday night.
Neighbors along Hogrefe Road in Independence were warned to say indoors as a precaution by 8 p.m. Monday as SWAT teams responded to an incident, according to Kenton County emergency dispatchers and police.
Police at the scene told us the situation was under investigation as a possible theft and burglary that led to the standoff.
Some emergency crews left the scene by 11:30 p.m.
More information is expected to be released Tuesday.
