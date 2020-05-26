SWAT standoff keeps NKY residents indoors

A SWAT standoff in Independence Monday night ended by midnight. More details are expected to be released Tuesday. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | May 26, 2020 at 5:20 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 5:20 AM

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a SWAT standoff in a northern Kentucky community Monday night.

Neighbors along Hogrefe Road in Independence were warned to say indoors as a precaution by 8 p.m. Monday as SWAT teams responded to an incident, according to Kenton County emergency dispatchers and police.

Police at the scene told us the situation was under investigation as a possible theft and burglary that led to the standoff.

Some emergency crews left the scene by 11:30 p.m.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.

