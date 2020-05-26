Tri-State virus survivor shares story during DeWine press conference

WILMINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine featured a Tri-State physician in his daily coronavirus media briefing Tuesday, encouraging the virus survivor to share his story with the state.
“This story reminds us why taking safety precautions for ourselves and for others is so very important,” DeWine said.
Jeffrey, Manser, MD, is perhaps Greater Cincinnati’s most well documented COVID-19 patient. The beloved Wilmington doctor fell gravely ill from the virus and spent most of the month of April in a hospital bed.
“Pretty quickly the doctor told me that I was going to need to be intubated, and I went pretty much to the ICU," Manser explained. "For those four days it was all a blur for me because I was under heavy sedation.”
It was not a blur for his wife, Tina Gabbard, MD, who was not able to sit by her husband’s side as he struggled with the disease.
“His heart was affected by the virus, his cardiac enzymes were way up, he was on a ventilator,” she said. “Kidney and liver functions were abnormal.”
Manser added the isolation was among the worst parts of his experience: “Nobody that you love can really be there and touch you and help you.”
In late April doctors gave Manser convalescent plasma hoping to help him battle the disease. He was released to his family in early May.
DeWine said Manser’s story highlights the importance of precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus.
“When people complain about the discomfort of wearing a mask, I hope they never experience these external ventilators,” Manser said.
Manser is well known in Wilmington. He and Gabbard have practiced in the area for decades.
When word about Manser’s condition got out, the community rallied behind them online. The hashtag #ManserStrong started trending, a vigil was held and folks organized a ‘lights on’ event.
Soon social media feeds were flooded with pictures of porch lights, candles or outdoor luminaries showing support and offering well wishes for the doctor.
