Gov. DeWine announces new response teams to test residents, staff in nursing homes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said beginning this week, newly organized Congregate Care Unified Response Teams, which will include medically-trained members of the Ohio National Guard, will begin testing residents and staff within nursing homes.
In Ohio, there are 33,006 coronavirus cases and 2,002 deaths.
DeWine said there will be two parallel paths for testing in nursing homes.
- All staff in all Ohio nursing facilities will be tested. This will help nursing home administrators understand the status of the virus in their facilities and will help isolate the virus and help keep it from infecting their community.
- Testing will occur in facilities where residents or workers have confirmed or assumed positive cases. Testing will be conducted on all staff, and the testing of residents will be based on a clinically-driven strategy that targets those who have likely been exposed to COVID-19.
“We will begin the testing of all residents and staff members of the state’s developmental centers. This is an important effort to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 in congregate care settings,” DeWine said.
Two hundred nursing homes in the state have a “COVID history," according to DeWine and those will be targeted first.
Local gyms and fitness centers, as well as public and club pools began reopening in Ohio Tuesday for the first time since state officials ordered them closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There are several virus precautions and state guidelines in place, including masks for employees and social distancing.
Pools must clean restrooms and other common areas every two hours. There will be limited use of the locker rooms, restrooms and showers.
At gyms, you also will notice frequent cleaning, reservations, touchless check-in and more.
BMVs will also be back open as well, but if you have an expired license or plates, you will have 90 days to get them renewed.
To read the full guidelines and what you may see at Ohio BMV’s click here.
Daycares and childcare facilities on Sunday, May 31:
- Child care providers must operate under reduced staff to child ratios and maximum group size limitations at all times
- Child care providers must ensure that children wash their hands upon entering their classrooms. This may require providers to assist children with handwashing
- Child care providers may use temporary walls to divide a room into smaller spaces to serve multiple groups, under limited circumstances
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.