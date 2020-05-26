Watch for spotty showers and t-storms today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Yet again, showers and thunderstorms are in this afternoon and evening forecast.
The warm and humid airmass will stick around most of the week. Rain and thunder will be possible.
Friday a cold front will pass through the FOX19 NOW viewing area and bring the chance of strong thunderstorms followed by cooler weather for the coming weekend.
All weather models that forecast two weeks ahead agree that summer-like weather will continue next week.
