West Chester quadruple homicide trial delayed til 2021

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The trial of a Butler County man accused of killing four family members including his wife is delayed until next year to COVID-19.
Gurpeet Singh, 37, will now stand trial on four counts of aggravated murder in May 2021, court records show. The trial was to begin Sept. 21.
Singh is accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt at Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex in April 2019.
With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh could face the death penalty if convicted.
Singh has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond at the Butler County Jail.
In December, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard ordered Singh’s case start over with arraignment of the indictment after his defense team questioned if the India native understood court proceedings because English is not his native language.
The judge also ordered an interpreter who is fluent in Punjabi to attend all hearings through the trial.
More recently, Singh’s defense team has asked the judge to suppress evidence and statements he made.
Another hearing will be held on that Aug. 24, according to court records.
Singh initially made the 911 call reporting the deaths of his family members.
He questioned as a witness to what occurred, but was not taken into custody the night of the slayings, police have said.
All but one of the victims was shot in the head.
Singh was arrested July 2, 2019 in Connecticut and extradited to Butler County.
