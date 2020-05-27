Cincinnati police, fire cadet summer programs in jeopardy due to budget cuts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s police and fire cadet summer programs for youth are in jeopardy due to upcoming budget cuts to the coronavirus pandemic, the coordinator announced Wednesday.
Officer Eddie Hawkins went before City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee and cried at that very real possibility as he stressed how crucial the cadet program is for police community relations, in particular building trust with youth.
The city of Cincinnati has a projected $91.4 million deficit in its 2021 budget due to impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, and more cuts are coming, city officials say.
Cincinnati also has another, albeit smaller, deficit of $15 million in the current 2020 budget.
Like other cities across the state, Cincinnati is grappling with major and sudden losses of income tax revenue during the economic shutdown in March and April to try to stop the novel virus from spreading.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, told Hawkins he would personally meet with him to talk immediately following the meeting.
The Cincinnati Police Summer Cadet Program gives 40 students ages 16 through 19 the opportunity to work part-time for the department over eight weeks.
It also allows them to see police work up-close, learn about the law and their rights and to stand up against crime in their city, which helps to provide a sense of pride in their neighborhoods.
Hawkins also urged council members to see the need for a program to help youth who are not college-bound be able to perform police work.
