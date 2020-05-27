Cincinnati State releases plan for fall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati State has developed a plan for the Fall 2020 Semester.
Some students will be back on campus with the college offering in-person labs and skill classes for health care and other technical fields like aviation maintenance and engineering technology.
All in-person activities and classes will follow appropriate COVID-19 related safety guidelines.
“Our plan for Fall is the result of an immense effort by faculty, staff and administrators to safely continue our mission of providing students with affordable, accessible, and high quality education options,” President Monica Posey said.
Cincinnati State’s online course listings for fall will include information about whether classes will be delivered online, in-person, or a mix of the two. The college expects to have all Fall course listings updated by mid-June.
“We are building in these new safety protocols not only to protect students, instructors and staff during lab classes, but also to prepare our students to be successful and safe as they enter their professions in this new normal,” Robbin Hoopes said.
Cincinnati State’s Middletown Campus will also offer mix of remote and in-person coursework for the Fall.
