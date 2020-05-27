Covington stabbing under investigation

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital overnight, according to Kenton County dispatchers.
Officers responded to the 700 block of West Pike Street about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, they said.
They found the victim suffering from a stab wound and he was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to emergency communication reports.
Further details were not immediately available.
