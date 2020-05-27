Deadline for Hamilton County small businesses to apply for grant hours away

HAMILTON CO., Ohio (FOX19) - Small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic only have a few hours left to apply for relief grants.
The deadline to apply for the $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 grants is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“Hamilton County small businesses have shown a commitment to our communities, now we want to show our commitment to them by helping them get through this tough time,” said Commission President Denise Driehaus. “With this first round of funding, we are trying to touch those businesses who did not receive help from the federal government to let them know they aren’t forgotten.”
There are certain requirements a small business must meet to be eligible for the grant:
- Have less than $1 million in gross revenue.
- Have not already received federal assistance.
- 50 or fewer employees or 1099 workers.
- Operational since January 2019.
- Able to show a decrease in gross revenue or receipts of 35% or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Additional requirements can be found here: Small business relief program.
According to Commission Vice President Stephanie Summerow Dumas, the online application should only take 10 minutes to complete.
