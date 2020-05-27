Evening Update - The muggies continue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today’s high temperature, based on preliminary data was 81° but it will likely go a bit higher. Yesterday the high temperature reached 87° and tomorrow temperatures will be just a bit cooler because of cloud cover and showers. Humidity be just as high tomorrow as today.
Showers and light thunderstorms will pop up in only a few spots this evening but overnight another system approaches the FOX19 NOW viewing area with showers for the morning commute. Showers are possible anytime tomorrow.
A cold front will arrive Friday and usher in much less humid and cooler air for the weekend and with the cooler air comes a dry weekend.
Morning low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s in a few areas Sunday morning and in most areas Monday morning.
Next week afternoon temperatures warm back into the 80s.
