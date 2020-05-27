Grandson charged with murder in slaying of 79-year-old grandmother in Mt. Washington

MT. WASHINGTON (FOX19) - A 21-year-old man is under arrest on a murder charge in the homicide of his 79-year-old grandmother in Mt. Washington, Cincinnati police announced in a tweet Wednesday morning.
Officers said they responded to a home in the 5400 block of Beechmont Avenue near Elstun Road around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check on a resident.
When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman suffering from visible head trauma, according to a police news release.
The victim, Anna Kidwell, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Early Wednesday, police said her grandson, was arrested and charged with with murder for causing her death.
Police did not say what led up to the slaying.
Kidwell was booked into the Hamilton County jail about 6 a.m. and is expected to make his first court appearance in the case Thursday, jail officials said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.