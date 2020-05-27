Break-in suspect lights fire, flees police, shatters cruiser window with head

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police say a man broke into a home in Hamilton in the middle of May, assaulted its inhabitants, set a fire, then fled.
Officers arrested the man a short while later, after which police say he smashed his head against a cruiser window so hard the window shattered.
That man, 25-year-old Jonathan Shiflett, is now behind bars.
Police say he forced himself into a home in the 2500 block of Pleasant Avenue on May 15, first knocking on the door, then pushing his way inside.
According to the 911 call, a female resident of the home said, “I have a grown-ass man that just put his hands on three different people and my two-year-old son.”
The woman told the call taker she did not know the man: “I have no idea who this gentleman is, but he walked into my home and when I asked him to leave, he did not.”
Police say once Shiflett got inside, he pushed the woman to the ground and hit another man in the home. Then Shiflett lit a shirt on fire in the basement before fleeing the home.
“He had threatened he was going to burn me and my house up with my son inside, and that he was going to catch me next time I walk outside,” the woman told the call taker.
Shortly police arrived at the home. As they were speaking with the victims, they say Shiflett made eye contact with them, then ran, jumping over a fence.
Police arrested him behind a nearby stairwell.
As he was being transported to the hospital, police say Shiflett yelled profanities and lied about his name. He also shattered the cruiser window with his head.
Shiflett was booked on multiple charges including burglary, assault, obstructing official business, aggravated arson, vandalism and aggravated menacing.
The victims in the house had minor injuries, police say.
