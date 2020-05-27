Humidity continues on Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The sun is up and our rain chances are low Wednesday afternoon. While the last several days have not been washouts, we do look at continued afternoon storm chances. A daytime high of 85 degrees.
Warm and humid air will continue over the FOX19 NOW viewing area for a few more days but a cold front will arrive Friday and usher in much less humid and cooler air for the weekend.
With the cooler air comes a dry weekend. However, we may see a few stronger thunderstorms on Friday before the stable air arrives.
Then highs in the low to mid 70′s this weekend with morning low temperatures will dipping into the upper 40s in a few areas Sunday morning and in most areas Monday morning.
If that is your ideal weather, I am sorry to say that temperatures will snap right back to warmer than normal next week starting Tuesday.
